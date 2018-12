Photo : YONHAP News

"Bohemian Rhapsody," a biographical film about the British rock band Queen, has surpassed six million in ticket sales.The film’s distributor Twentieth Century Fox World Korea said Sunday that the film, released October 31st, topped the milestone according to data by the Korean Film Council.The movie set the all-time box office record for a music film in South Korea, beating the previous record set by "Les Miserables," a 2012 musical, which attracted five-point-92 million people.