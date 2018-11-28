Opposition Parties Demand Dismissal of Presidential Aide Amid Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties are demanding the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk be dismissed amid a series of irregularities involving officials dispatched to the presidential office to inspect government ministries.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Monday accused Cho of doing his own politics via social networking, while neglecting irregularities committed by officials whose responsibility is to inspect the government.The LKP said it will wait for President Moon Jae-in's decision on the latest case when he returns from his overseas trip.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said Cho has already failed in personnel verification for ministerial and vice-ministerial posts, and that the president should restore discipline within the top office by dismissing Cho.The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, said each of the irregularities stemmed from an individual's deviation, adding Cho should not take responsibility since he was not directly involved.