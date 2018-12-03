Moon Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Ties with Governor-General of New Zealand

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who is on a state visit to New Zealand, held a luncheon with New Zealand Governor-General Patsy Reddy and discussed ways to enhance bilateral friendly ties.In a luncheon speech Monday, Moon praised New Zealand's inclusive social integration policies involving indigenous peoples, and active female participation throughout New Zealand.Moon expressed hope for South Korea and New Zealand to join efforts to build from their beliefs in inclusion, especially as Seoul has set a vision to create an inclusive nation where no one is excluded from society.Governor-General Reddy said their countries share values of democracy, market economy and constitutional order, vowing to cooperate with a crucial partner like South Korea in enhancing shared values and interests.Reddy also spoke highly of Moon's efforts to achieve peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.