Trump Asks Moon to Deliver Friendly Message to Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Argentina over the weekend, President Moon Jae-in says the U.S. president is ready to give everything he promised to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should Kim faithfully implement his denuclearization pledges.Our Kim Bum-soo has more on the president's remarks during his flight to New Zealand, the final stop on his three-nation tour.Report: Speaking to reporters during his flight to New Zealand Sunday, President Moon Jae-in said President Donald Trump asked him to convey his message to Kim Jong-un if he comes to Seoul.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The message is that President Trump has very friendly thoughts toward Chairman Kim and likes him, and likewise President Trump wants to carry out the rest of the agreements along with Chairman Kim, and he is willing to realize what Chairman Kim wants."Moon and Trump held talks in Argentina over the weekend on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The South Korean president elaborated that President Trump is willing to provide the North with security guarantees and help its economic development should the regime keep its denuclearization promises.Moon said whether Kim would make a visit to Seoul this year as promised is up to the North Korean leader. Moon added, however, that his meeting with Trump dispelled concerns that having Kim's visit to Seoul before the second Washington-Pyongyang talks could cause a strain.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"President Trump and I agreed that Chairman Kim's visit to Seoul would provide positive momentum for the denuclearization dialogue between North Korea and the U.S."He said Kim's visit to the South would be meaningful in and of itself, serving as a peace message and a re-commitment to denuclearization pledges.The second Trump-Kim talks, Moon said, should forge a detailed agreement.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"... Because the Singapore summit only produced an agreement in principle, the second North Korea-U.S. summit should get into discussing a bigger timetable over that issue. South Korea and the U.S. are on the common ground that it is necessary."As Moon and Trump explored a way to find a breakthrough to the stalled nuclear talks, the ball is now in North Korea's court.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.Anchor leadout: President Moon is now in Wellington for a state visit. During his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern scheduled on Tuesday, Moon is expected to discuss ways to expand his “New Southern Policy” to the southern pacific region.