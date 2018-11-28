Moon Rejects Questions on Domestic Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has spurred controversy, refusing to take questions related to domestic issues during an in-flight question-and-answer session on his way to New Zealand.Despite repeated requests to discuss his economic policies and other domestic issues during the flight on Sunday, Moon told reporters to focus on foreign policy-related issues only.This comes amid the latest scandal involving irregularities by presidential officials.Moon's press secretary Yoon Young-chan later told the media the president is expected to make a statement on domestic issues after he returns home Tuesday.