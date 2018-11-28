Pres. Moon Offers Condolences over Death of Former US Pres. Bush

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has offered his condolences to the American people on the loss of former U.S. President H.W. George Bush who died last Friday at the age of 94.Moon, who is visiting New Zealand, said in comment on social media on Monday that the South Korean people will remember for a long time the efforts that the late U.S. president exerted toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and advancing the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Moon said Bush will also be remembered for devoting himself toward world peace and security by presiding over the end of the Cold War and reunification of the East and West.