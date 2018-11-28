Gov't Unveils 5-Year Master Plan for Developing Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has unveiled a master plan for developing inter-Korean relations, mostly focused on the complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The five-year plan unveiled on Monday, lays out the objectives and directions of the government's policy on inter-Korean relations until 2022, in reflection of agreements between the leaders of the two Koreas earlier this year.Aside from denuclearization and establishing a peace regime, the government vowed to achieve sustainable development in inter-Korean relations and to realize a new economic community on the peninsula.The government also aims to hold inter-Korean summits and high-level talks on a regular basis to discuss issues of mutual concern in the years to come.Under a law enacted in 2006, the government is required to formulate a master plan every five years on how to develop inter-Korean relations, as well as annual implementation plans.