KOSPI Adds 1.67% after Trump-Xi Trade War Truce

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 35-point-07 points, or one-point-67 percent Monday.On the back of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's agreement to pause their bilateral trade war, the benchmark index closed the day at two-thousand-131-point-93.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding 13-point-70 points, or one-point-97 percent, to close at 709-point-46.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened ten-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-110-point-seven won.