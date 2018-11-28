S. Korea, US to Hold 2nd Working Group Meeting on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will hold the second meeting of their working-level consultation group launched to facilitate cooperation on North Korea issues, including denuclearization, sanctions and inter-Korean relations.A diplomatic source said the two sides have agreed to hold the second meeting as early as this week and are coordinating a timetable.The meeting, which is likely to take place via video conference, is expected to address the issue of the North Korean leader Kim Jong un's visit to Seoul which the presidents of South Korea and the U.S. discussed during their summit talks in Argentina.The two sides will also discuss the joint inter-Korean rail survey that has begun in North Korea aimed at reconnecting the two Koreas' rail lines.The first working group meeting was held in Washington on November 20th led by Seoul's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.The allies agreed to hold working group sessions twice a month.