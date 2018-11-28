S. Korea Saw Yellow Dust Near-Record 2.3 Days in Nov.

Yellow dust was observed on an average of two-point-three days across South Korea last month.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Monday that the figure comes in second to November's all-time high of two-point-five days in 2010.The weather agency says the number of days in the fall season that yellow dust is detected in the country is increasing, mainly due to desertification in China.Yellow dust from northern China and Mongolia traveled southeast to the Korean Peninsula late last month, blanketing much of South Korea throughout last week.Meanwhile, the amount of the nation's average precipitation and temperatures remained at the same level as previous years in November.