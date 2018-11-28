International Moon: S. Korea, US Assess Korea Peace Process Proceeding Well

President Moon Jae-in met with New Zealand's main opposition leader on Monday during his state visit to the country and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation.



He asked for support for the Korean Peninsula peace process during the meeting with New Zealand National Party leader Simon Bridges held at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland.



Responding to Bridges' question about the future direction of inter-Korean relations, Moon said that during his recent summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, the two sides assessed the peace process was proceeding well.



He said that Seoul and Washington have agreed to continue close coordination to achieve progress in the denuclearization process through the second U.S.-North Korea summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to South Korea.



President Moon also hailed former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key's several trips to South Korea and his efforts toward signing the two countries' free trade agreement.



Moon said that Seoul shares the same stance as Wellington in rejecting protectionism and defending free trade.