Moody's: Asia Exposed to Credit Risks over US-China Spats

Photo : KBS News

Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service says Asian countries, including South Korea, are exposed to continuous credit risks stemming from unwavering trade disputes between the United States and China.The U.S.-based agency made the analysis on Monday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on a temporary stand-down in the two countries' trade war during their summit meeting in Buenos Aires.Moody’s said the Trump-Xi summit may alleviate the two countries’ bilateral hostility for the time being, but it will continue triggering controversies over the relations between the two world’s largest economies.Washington and Beijing, it predicted, may reach limited agreement and make small concessions to each other, but they are not enough to fill in the gap in their economic, political and strategic interests.The agency said the Asian economy is closely integrated in terms of technology and trade and will be exposed to the greatest risks from U.S.-China trade spats.South Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia were singled out as the countries to be hit hardest by the trade disputes, along with Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.