Pres. Office May Withhold Moving Moon's Office to Gwanghwamun

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is said to be considering shelving President Moon Jae-in’s pledge to move his office to Gwanghwamun.It is said that many, including those within the top office, are opposed to an immediate implementation of the plan, arguing it is high time for the president to focus on the economy rather than moving his office. Some are citing the relocation’s potential challenges to security services for the president.According to the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party, presidential officials and external advisers will gather together this weekend to discuss whether or not to push ahead with the relocation.Yonhap News Agency quoted a senior presidential official as saying no decision on the relocation has been made yet, but those with critical voices are outnumbering those in favor.The president made the pledge to bring himself in closer contact with the public than his current office location at the mountainside complex of Cheong Wa Dae.