Minister Urges Firm Police Response to Disruption of Legal Order

Minister of the Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum has called for a stern police response to acts that undermine law and order.While conferring certificates of appointment to newly promoted police leadership during a ceremony on Monday, the minister cited recent incidents that gravely damage the legal order.He mentioned the Molotov cocktail attack on the vehicle of the Supreme Court chief justice and unionized workers at Yoosung Enterprise, a local auto parts firm, detaining and assaulting a company executive.The minister said that public concern and anxiety was growing and the situation can no longer be neglected, asking the police, which safeguards state power, to address this issue.Six new senior police officers were appointed on Monday, including chief of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency Lee Yong-pyo.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong also attended the Monday event.