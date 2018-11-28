UN Choir Performs for Peace on Korean Peninsula

A United Nations choir has performed in New York wishing for peace on the Korean Peninsula.The UN Staff Recreation Council Singers(UN SRC Singers), formed by UN employees, put on the “UN Singers Peace Concert” for South and North Korea twice last week. They performed at the UN headquarters on Monday and Carnegie Hall on Tuesday.The choir has traveled to many parts of the world over the past seven decades to sing for peace in various region regions, including South Korea, which it visited for the first time last year to mark the 70th anniversary of its foundation.The organizers of the latest concerts said it is a critical time for peace on the peninsula and they were honored to get the opportunity to teach the world about the Korean people's aspirations for permanent peace between the two divided nations.