Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors Report Declining Sales in Nov.

South Korea's biggest automakers, Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors, posted dwindling sales last month compared to a year earlier.Hyundai Motor said on Monday that its combined sales at home and abroad stood at 403-thousand-381 in November, down by four-point-two percent on-year.Cumulatively, however, the company’s domestic and foreign sales rose three-point-three percent and one-point-seven percent, respectively, during the first eleven months this year compared to the same period last year.Kia Motors sold 247-thousand-115 units at home and elsewhere last month, down three-point-eight percent from a year earlier. The company’s cumulative sales between January and November rose three percent in South Korea and one-point-eight percent overseas.