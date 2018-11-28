Moon: Korean Peace Will be Reached One Step at a Time

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says says he believes peace on the Korean Peninsula will be achieved by taking one or two steps at a time.Moon made the remark in a meeting with Koreans residents in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday, quoting a similar saying by Edmund Hillary, a New Zealander who became the first in the world to climb Mount Everest.Promising to achieve complete denuclearization and permanent peace of the Korean Peninsula, the president also sought support from overseas Koreans. He said when the country is peaceful and prosperous, their lives will also improve.Moon said if they succeed in a dramatic turnaround for peace on the Korean Peninsula, it will be a great reward for all Koreans.