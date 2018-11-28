3 Minor Political Parties to Rally for New Proportional Representation System

Photo : YONHAP News

Three minor opposition parties have agreed to hold joint rallies at the National Assembly on Tuesday to raise their voices in support of a new proportional representation system.The floor leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party reached the agreement on Monday.They also requested a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the floor leaders of the five political parties later this week to discuss the issue. They also plan to gather in front of the presidential office on Wednesday to call for the adoption of the new system.The three parties said they did not discuss a possible move to link the issue with parliament's passage of the government’s budget plan for next year, citing their differences over the matter.The three parties are seeking to increase their presence in parliament through the adoption of a German-style mixed-member proportional representation system, under which each party gets parliamentary seats in accordance with the percentage of voters' support for the parties.