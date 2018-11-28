Parliamentary Speaker Puts Gov't Budget Plan to Floor Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has sent the government’s budget proposal and plans on key funds for next year to a floor vote.The speaker exercised his authority by convening a plenary parliamentary session at 5 p.m. on Monday.Earlier in the day, he expressed regret over the ruling and opposition parties’ failure to reach an agreement on the passage of the budget motion and said his action is aimed to encourage discussions among the rival parties.Three opposition parties, including the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, refused to attend the plenary session, criticizing Assembly Speaker Moon for calling the session without their consent.Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo told reporters that due to such strong opposition, he cannot give his word on when or whether the budget plan will pass parliament before the regular session ends Friday.He also pointed to pushback from three minor parties, which he claimed were bidding to link the passage of the government's budget with a parliamentary electoral reform plan.