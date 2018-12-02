S. Korean Satellite Launched from US Air Base

Photo : YONHAP News

A small South Korean satellite designed to carry out space observation was successfully launched from an Air Force base in the United States on Monday.SpaceX, a private U.S. spaceflight company, said on its Web site that its rocket Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at around 10:32 a.m., carrying 64 satellites, including the Next Sat-1.It marks the first time in SpaceX's history that they've managed to fly the same rocket booster on three separate missions. The Falcon 9 had previously flown two communications satellites to orbit on two different missions.The Next Sat-1 satellite, developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, will reach an orbital altitude of 575 kilometers and measure space radiation and observe stars' infrared rays for the next two years.