Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand Agree to Enhance Ties, Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held a summit on Tuesday to discuss ways to develop their countries' ties and cooperation in diverse areas.In the summit held in Auckland, the two leaders agreed to boost their cooperation in the defense industry and Antarctic research.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Antarctic research and its related technologies are other areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries. Adjacent to Antarctica, New Zealand has accumulated vast knowledge and experience of the area, while Korea has accumulated orientated technology and we can help each other. Mutual cooperation will be of great benefit to both our nations."The presidential office said that the two leaders shared the assessment that the South Korea-New Zealand free trade agreement that went into effect in 2015 is providing a strong institutional foundation to promote trade and investment between the two countries.Moon and Arden agreed to develop more cooperation projects that would benefit their people in the agriculture industry, where New Zealand has strength, and the infrastructure and construction sectors that South Korea enjoys leadership in.The two leaders also agreed to continue to encourage joint research in new industries such as healthcare and ICT.They welcomed the scheduled launch of New Zealand's new South Korea-made military supply ship in 2019 and agreed to work for an agreement on cooperation in military supplies so that bilateral cooperation in the defense industry will be further expanded.Moon will return home on Tuesday after his eight-day trip to the Czech Republic, Argentina and New Zealand.