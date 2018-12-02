Mattis Calls N. Korea Most Urgent Threat to US

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis has called North Korea the most urgent threat to the United States and reaffirmed that sanctions will remain until the North dismantles its nuclear program.Mattis made the remark at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, Saturday, when asked which of four countries -- North Korea, China, Russia and Iran -- pose the most serious threat to the U.S.The U.S. defense chief said that in terms of urgency, North Korea is the problem and the U.S. has to address that issue.Mattis said North Korea has to make progress in its denuclearization if it wants to get out of UN Security Council sanctions.He named Russia as the biggest threat in terms of power and China, in terms of will.