S. Korea's Economy Grows 0.6% in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's economy grew less than one percent for the second consecutive quarter in the July-September period.According to the preliminary estimate by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the nation's real gross domestic product came to nearly 400-point-two trillion won in the third quarter, up point-six percent from three months ago.The on-quarter growth rose to one percent in the first quarter after contracting point-two percent in the previous quarter, but remained below one percent for two straight quarters.From a year earlier, the economy expanded two percent in the third quarter, marking the lowest growth since 2009.Investment in construction plunged six-point-seven percent, hitting a 20-year low not seen since the first quarter of 1998. Exports increased three-point-nine percent and private consumption grew half a percent.