S. Korea's Consumer Prices Grow 2% in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices increased two percent on-year for two straight months.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's consumer price index came to 104-point-73 in November, down point-seven percent from a month ago.However, the index marked an on-year growth of two percent for two consecutive months after remaining in the one-percent range for 12 months until September.The rise was mainly led by prices of agricultural and fishery products, which surged seven-and-a-half percent on-year last month.Prices of oil products also gained six-point-five percent along with the rise in global crude oil prices. Service prices grew one-point-five percent.