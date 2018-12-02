Prosecution: Former Supreme Court Chief Discussed Forced Labor Cases with Lawyer

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae discussed ways to delay the top court's rulings on forced labor cases with a law firm representing Japanese firms.According to legal circles on Monday, the prosecution recently found that Yang met with a lawyer surnamed Han from Kim & Chang, the country's biggest law firm, on at least three occasions from May 2015 to October 2016 at his office and a restaurant.Prosecutors believe that Yang explained to the lawyer the presidential office and top court's plan to delay the rulings and have the full-bench court handle the cases, and discussed ways to make a formal excuse for the delay.The National Court Administration, the top court's administrative body, is suspected of pressing the Foreign Ministry through the lawyer to submit an opinion letter claiming forced labor rulings would negatively impact diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan.The prosecution believes Yang is at the center of a judicial power abuse scandal and responsible for the alleged illicit deals on the forced labor cases between the top court and the presidential office. It plans to question him as a suspect on charge of power abuse in mid-December.