Prosecutors Grilling Gyeonggi Governor's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are questioning Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung’s wife over allegations she is the owner of a controversial Twitter account that spread false information about her husband's political rivals.Ahead of entering the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday, Kim Hye-kyung told reporters that she hopes the truth will come out, adding that she’s being falsely accused.In April this year, she is suspected of using the Twitter account in question to post false information about Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol, who was her husband’s rival in the ruling party primary for the Gyeonggi governorship.Kim reportedly claimed that Jeon joined forces with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to better compete in the Gyeonggi Province governor election, which police say is not true.In December 2016, when Lee was competing against President Moon Jae-in in the ruling Democratic Party’s primary for the presidential nomination, Kim is accused of falsely claiming that Moon's son received special treatment in landing a public agency job in 2006.Following a months-long probe, the police concluded Kim had owned the Twitter account since 2013 and used it to post thousands of political messages supporting her husband and denouncing his rivals.On November 19th, the police sent the case to prosecutors, with a recommendation to indict Kim on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and defamation.