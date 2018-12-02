KBS, King Sejong Institute Join Hands to Promote Korean Language Overseas

Photo : KBS News

KBS and the King Sejong Institute have joined hands to promote the Korean language and culture overseas.The institute said on Tuesday that the two sides signed an agreement which will allow the institute to use KBS programs for teaching Korean at its 172 schools in 56 countries worldwide starting next year.KBS will provide programs produced by KBS World and KBS World 24.The foundation is a public agency under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which is tasked with overseeing Korean language education abroad.KBS World is a multi-language channel that airs TV series and entertainment shows to 108 countries. Korea World 24 mainly broadcasts Korean news and documentaries in foreign countries, including the U.S., Japan, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.