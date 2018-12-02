Ruling Party Defends Key Presidential Aide

Photo : KBS News

Partisan discord over the fate of a key presidential aide in the wake of irregularities committed by officials within the top office escalated on Tuesday.The ruling Democratic Party continued to defend the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, accusing the opposition of being on the political offensive against Cho, who is leading the Moon Jae-in administration's judicial reforms.The ruling party said now is the time to support Cho to get to the bottom of the scandal involving officials dispatched to the presidential office to inspect government ministries.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party continued to call for dismissal of Cho, saying he has failed to fulfill his three main duties of personnel verification, monitoring corruption and establishing discipline within public service.In response to the ruling party chief's statement a day before that each of the irregularities stemmed from an individual's deviation, the opposition party urged the Moon administration to be more careful in selecting individuals that don't deviate.