Science

S. Korea to Launch New Meteorological Satellite Wednesday

Write: 2018-12-04 14:35:33Update: 2018-12-04 14:37:38

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will launch a new geostationary meteorological satellite on Wednesday at a French space center in South America. 
 
The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Tuesday that the meteorological satellite Chollian-2A will be launched from the space center in French Guiana sometime between 5:37 a.m. and 6:53 a.m.

Chollian-2A will eventually replace the current satellite Chollian-1, although the two will complement each other until 2020. 
 
Roughly 20 Korean researchers and technicians are making final preparations for the launch at the space center.
