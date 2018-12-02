S. Korea to Launch New Meteorological Satellite Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will launch a new geostationary meteorological satellite on Wednesday at a French space center in South America.The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Tuesday that the meteorological satellite Chollian-2A will be launched from the space center in French Guiana sometime between 5:37 a.m. and 6:53 a.m.Chollian-2A will eventually replace the current satellite Chollian-1, although the two will complement each other until 2020.Roughly 20 Korean researchers and technicians are making final preparations for the launch at the space center.