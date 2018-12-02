Kindergartens' Association Proposes Negotiation with Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's private kindergartens, which have threatened to shut down upon parliamentary approval of bills to reform the country's private kindergarten system, have called on the government to negotiate.At a launch of its negotiating body Monday, the Korea Kindergarten Association said it will do its best to narrow differences with the government so that private kindergartens can fulfill public interest and their accountability.The association wants autonomy in the curriculum, government fees for using private property for public service and an exit plan for kindergartens that wish to close.A representative of the association said it wants the government to buy the property and facilities of a private kindergarten wishing to shut down located in an area where it plans to open a state-run institution.The group also said it is willing to adopt the state-run Edufine accounting system, so long as accounting is partially separated and the special nature of private kindergartens is reflected.