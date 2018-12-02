Economy KOSPI Falls 0.82% Tuesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 17-point-58 points, or point-82 percent Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-114-point-35.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing point-83 point, or point-12 percent, to close at 708-point-63.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-105-point-three won.