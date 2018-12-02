S. Korean Railway Inspection Team to Return Home Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean officials and experts who are participating in the two Koreas' joint survey on the railway along North Korea's western region will return home on Wednesday.An official from the South Korean Unification Ministry said Tuesday that the 28-member delegation will cross the border to return home by bus at 5 p.m. after completing five days of inspection of the Gyeongui Line connecting Gaeseong and Sinuiju.A South Korean train used in the inspection will leave for the North's eastern city of Wonsan, where a joint inspection will begin on the Donghae Line running from Mount Geumgang to the Tumen River starting Saturday.The ministry said a separate group of South Korean officials and experts is scheduled to travel to Wonsan for the survey and return on December 17th.The inspections are part of a summit agreement between the leaders of the Koreas in April to modernize and reconnect rail systems across their borders.