Samsung Extends Olympic Partnership with IOC to 2028

Samsung Electronics has extended its official Olympic sponsorship contract with the International Olympic Committee(IOC) through 2028.The current contract is valid through 2020.The agreement to extend their partnership was signed in Seoul on Tuesday between Koh Don-jin, president of mobile communication business at Samsung Electronics and IOC Marketing Commission chairman Tsunekazu Takeda.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and IOC President Thomas Bach also attended the signing ceremony.The extension means that Samsung will be an official worldwide Olympic partner in the wireless communication equipment and computing equipment category for the 2022 and '26 Winter Olympics and the 2024 and '28 Summer Olympic Games.Through the partnership, Samsung has secured rights to not only wireless and computing equipment but also related technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality and fifth generation mobile communications.