FM Kang to Lead Delegation to Bush Funeral

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is sending a delegation to the funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.In a regular briefing Tuesday, ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will lead the delegation to the funeral taking place at the Washington National Cathedral in the U.S. capital Wednesday morning local time.The delegation will also include Seoul's Ambassador to Washington Cho Yoon-je and Ryu Jin, chairman and CEO of Poongsan Group, a South Korean conglomerate.A Foreign Ministry source said that Minister Kang is known to be pushing for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during her visit to Washington.The senior Bush, who served as the 41st president of the United States, died Friday aged 94.