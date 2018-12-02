Visiting CIA Official Contacts N. Korea in Panmunjeom

Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) official in charge of Korea affairs is known to have met with North Korean officials at the Panmunjeom border village on Monday during his visit to South Korea.According to a source on North Korea issues, the head of the CIA's Korea Mission Center Andrew Kim met with North Korean officials and discussed U.S.-North Korea nuclear negotiations.Kim has played a key role in behind-the-scene talks with Pyongyang.Kim and his team are known to have contacted three to four North Korean figures at the border village but their identities are unknown.North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui or Kim Song-hye, a director of the United Front Department of the North's ruling Workers' Party are speculated to have attended.The U.S. and North Korea may have discussed the date, venue and agenda for a high-level meeting that will precede the second summit between their leaders which is expected to take place early next year.On his way home from the Group of 20 summit in Argentina on Saturday, President Trump said the second summit will likely take place in January or February and that three possible venues were under consideration.