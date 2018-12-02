S. Korea-UN Disarmament Conference to Open in Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United Nations will hold a bilateral disarmament conference on Jeju Island Wednesday and Thursday.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it is hosting the 17th UN–Republic of Korea Joint Conference on Disarmament and Nonproliferation Issues together with the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs.The forum to be held at Jeju Shilla Hotel is titled "Disarmament to Save Humanity: Toward a World Free of Nuclear Weapons."The chief delegates are Deputy Foreign Minister Yoon Soon-gu and UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.Also attending are around 50 government officials, civic experts and representatives of international organizations, including the UN Institute for Disarmament Research and the Provisional Technical Secretariat of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.Participants will assess current challenges facing the nonproliferation regime and discuss the role of related global mechanisms such as the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.