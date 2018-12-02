3 Minor Parties Launch Sit-ins for Representational Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Three minor opposition parties have launched indefinite sit-ins, calling for a proportional representation reform.In a joint rally at the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party criticized the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party for hindering political reform by greedily holding on to their vested rights.They then demanded a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of the five parties be swiftly held to discuss the issue as early as Wednesday.They also plan to stage all-night sit-ins from Tuesday and hold a demonstration in front of the presidential office on Wednesday.The three parties are seeking to increase their presence in parliament through the adoption of a German-style mixed-member proportional representation system, under which each party gets parliamentary seats in accordance with the percentage of voters' support for the parties.