Japanese Firm Refuses to Meet with Lawyers for Forced Labor Victims

Photo : KBS News

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. has refused again to meet with the legal representatives of Korean victims of forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule.Two South Korean lawyers on Tuesday visited the company’s Tokyo headquarters to deliver a letter of request for follow-up measures to the South Korean Supreme Court’s ruling in October ordering the company to pay four Korean plaintiffs 100 million won each in compensation.Like their previous attempt, they could not meet with the Japanese company’s officials, however, they were allowed to leave the written request this time on the promise it will be delivered to management.The letter of request urged the company to clarify how it will compensate the victims by 5 p.m. on December 24th.