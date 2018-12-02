Defense Minister Ensures Military's Role for Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo says the South Korean military is supporting the government’s efforts to open up an era of peace and prosperity.The minister made the remark Tuesday during the inauguration ceremony for Korea National Defense University’s new head Kim Sung-jin in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province.Jeong said the military is faithfully pushing for major tasks, including military reform and preparations for the planned transfer of wartime operational control, or OPCON, from the United States.Noting the fast-changing security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the minister also emphasized the importance of fostering experts in security-related sectors.