N. Korean FM to Visit China from Thursday

Photo : KBS News

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is expected to visit China this week.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that Ri will make a three-day visit from Thursday at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.He said Ri is slated to meet with officials in Beijing for in-depth discussions on issues of mutual interest, including North Korea-China relations and Korean Peninsula affairs.The spokesman said he expects Ri’s visit will help implement the views and ideas shared by their countries' top leaders and contribute to developing their ties as well as strengthen their bilateral communication and cooperation over the peninsula-related or other issues.