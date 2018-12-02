Heating Pipe Burst in Goyang Kills One, Injures 23

Photo : YONHAP News

A heating pipe burst Tuesday evening in Goyang, north of Seoul, killing one person and injuring over 20 others.Police said that an underground hot water pipe near Baekseok Station on Subway Line No. 3 blew open at around 8:40 p.m., emitting hot water and steam.Investigators found the body of a 69-year-old victim inside a vehicle at the scene of the accident.Police said 23 pedestrians nearby were also taken to hospitals after being burned, with two of them in severe condition.Heating had been suspended for about 28-hundred households in the area as of midnight Tuesday, but the Korea District Heating Corporation said it was resumed Wednesday morning.