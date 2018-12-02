Bolton: N. Korea's Failure to Meet Commitments Requires Second Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump believes he should hold a second summit with Kim Jong-un because the North Korean leader hasn’t lived up to the commitments he made during their first meeting.CNN reported Bolton made the remarks at The Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council conference in Washington on Tuesday.Bolton said the U.S. would press ahead with a second meeting shortly after the start of the new year in the hope of making further progress. He said the Trump administration would not lift hefty economic sanctions on the regime until then.CNN said that the national security adviser’s comments underscored the lack of progress the U.S. has made in moving North Korea closer to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization Washington is seeking, even as Trump has stressed the warmth of his relationship with Kim.