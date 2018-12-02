Hyundai Motor's Labor Union to Launch Strike over Gwangju Job Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers of Hyundai Motor will launch a general strike as early as Wednesday in protest of a plan by the automaker to invest in a new plant in Gwangju City, which would pay workers less than the industry average.The Hyundai chapter of the Korean Metal Workers' Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Union issued a statement on Tuesday announcing the plan.The union plans to hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide the level and schedule of the strike to protest the Gwangju city government’s drive to build a manufacturing plant and create 12-thousand jobs.The so-called Gwangju job project mainly involves hiring more workers at half the wage Hyundai’s workers currently receive, with the Gwangju government providing incentives and subsidies.