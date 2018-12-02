Hyundai Motor's Labor Union to Launch Strike over Gwangju Job Project

Unionized workers of Hyundai Motor will launch a general strike as early as Wednesday in protest of a plan by the automaker to invest in a new plant in Gwangju City, which would pay workers less than the industry average.
The Hyundai chapter of the Korean Metal Workers' Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Union issued a statement on Tuesday announcing the plan.
The union plans to hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide the level and schedule of the strike to protest the Gwangju city government’s drive to build a manufacturing plant and create 12-thousand jobs.
The so-called Gwangju job project mainly involves hiring more workers at half the wage Hyundai’s workers currently receive, with the Gwangju government providing incentives and subsidies.