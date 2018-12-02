Top Office Denies Media Report on its Proposal of Kim's Seoul Trip

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has denied a local media report that it proposed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visit Seoul between December 18th and 20th for a three-day trip.Senior presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters in a text message on Wednesday that the reported proposal of Kim's Seoul trip is not true.Yoon added that Kim's visit could come within this year or early next year as President Moon Jae-in mentioned and that the decision depends on North Korea.Earlier in the day, the Donga Ilbo daily reported that the presidential office proposed to Pyongyang that Kim visit Seoul around December 20th.