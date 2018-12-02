S. Korea Lifts Restrictions on Military Protection Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 330 million square meters of military protection zones have been freed from restrictions, the largest deregulation since 2007.The Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it held a meeting last month and lifted restrictions on military protection zones near military facilities on about 337 million square meters of land in total.The deregulated zones account for three-point-eight percent of the nation's military protection zones.Most of the zones are located near the inter-Korean border area, with 63 percent in Gangwon Province and 33 percent in Gyeonggi Province.In particular, in Hwacheon County in Gangwon, nearly 200 million square meters of land, or 58 percent of the total area, was freed for civilian use.