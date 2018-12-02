Winter's First Cold Wave Advisory Issued

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures dipped below zero on Wednesday in most parts of the nation as the winter's first cold wave advisory was issued.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that as of 7 a.m., the mercury dropped to minus seven-point-three degrees Celsius in Cherwon, Gangwon Province and minus four degrees in Seoul.The weather agency said the cold wave advisory will be lifted on Wednesday afternoon, but it will be issued again as the temperatures are expected to plunge from Thursday night.A cold wave advisory goes into effect if the mercury drops by more than ten degrees compared with the previous day and if early morning lows drop below minus 12 degrees Celsius for two straight days.