Parties to Continue Discussions on Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Three rival parties will continue discussions on Wednesday to reach an agreement on the budget bill and the schedule for a plenary session for its passage, after the legal deadline for the passage passed on Sunday.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Liberty Korea Party and the Bareunmirae Party will hold a meeting at the National Assembly.The parties remain at odds over five key issues, including the budget for job creation and inter-Korean projects and an expected four trillion-won shortfall in tax revenue.The ruling party is calling for a plenary session to be held on Thursday to pass the budget bill, while the two opposition parties insist they hold the session on Friday, which is the final scheduled meeting during the ongoing 100-day parliamentary regular session that ends Sunday.