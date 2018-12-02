Pres. Moon Orders Boosting Discipline Within Public Service

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered his senior secretary for civil affairs to boost efforts to firmly establish discipline within the public service.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Moon issued the order to Cho Kuk on Tuesday shortly after returning home from a three-nation tour. He instructed Cho to swiftly come up with ways to improve the operation of a team of special inspectors under Cho's office charged with inspecting senior public officials.The president’s call came after the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Friday launched an investigation into allegations that a presidential inspector of the team was caught privately asking about a police investigation.Kim added that there is no change in the president’s plan to keep Cho in his post amid the opposition camp’s demand for the secretary to be removed.Opposition parties are demanding Cho be dismissed, accusing him of neglecting irregularities committed by officials whose responsibility is to inspect the government.The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, says each of the irregularities stemmed from an individual's deviation, adding Cho should not take responsibility since he was not directly involved.