Another Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Dies

Photo : KBS News

Another elderly victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has died.The House of Sharing, a shelter for former comfort women in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province said that Kim Sun-ok died on Wednesday from deteriorating health. She was 97.Kim was reportedly forced to work as a sex slave for Japanese soldiers at a military brothel in Heilongjiang Province in China in 1940.After Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule, Kim married a Chinese man and settled in China, but restored her Korean citizenship in 2005 and had been staying in the shelter.With Kim's death, there now are 26 survivors of sexual slavery registered with the government.