'School MeToo' Most Tweeted Social Issue in Korea This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Twitter says the phrase most tweeted about social issues in South Korea this year was “School MeToo,” a likely extension of the global MeToo movement against sexual violence.The online news and social networking service said Wednesday, "feminism" and other related topics such as "spycam" and "hate" were other keywords of the year.“Druking,” the indicted power blogger accused of online rigging ranked fifth, while the historical inter-Korean summit earlier this year was seventh in the rankings.The most tweeted politician was President Moon Jae-in, followed by Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who does not have a Twitter account ranked fifth.The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics topped the sports and entertainment rankings.